Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to discuss recent developments regarding the contested island.

During the January 8-9 visit, the top diplomat is expected to hold consultations with TRNC authorities regarding an informal meeting planned in Switzerland under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General.

The highly-anticipated meeting will bring togetherTRNC President Ersin Tatar, Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, and representatives of Türkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom to discuss a sustainable resolution to the long-standing dispute.

Türkiye, as the Turkish Guarantor State, fully supports a two-state solution and has consistently pursued efforts to ensure the Turkish Cypriot people's security, development, and prosperity.

Demand for equal international status

The Cyprus issue has gained renewed momentum in recent months, with the UN acknowledging that a shared foundation for formal negotiations has not been established despite earlier mediation efforts.

On October 15, 2024, the two Cypriot leaders attended an informal dinner in New York hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres said the two leaders agreed on some constructive next steps during the dinner, adding that he urged the two sides to rebuild trust to allow movement leading to a settlement.

At the informal 5+UN meeting held in Geneva from 27 to 29 April 2021, the Turkish Cypriot side, led by TRNC President Tatar, announced its withdrawal of support for the bi-communal and bi-zonal federation model following half a century of negotiation failures.