Talks aimed at cementing a truce in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas are ongoing, with "technical meetings" taking place between the parties, mediator Qatar's Foreign Ministry has said.

"The technical meetings are still happening between both sides," ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said Tuesday, referring to meetings with lower-level officials on the details of an agreement.

"There are no principal meetings taking place at the moment."

Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been engaged in months of talks that have failed to end Israel's war on Gaza.

Ansari said there were "a lot of issues that are being discussed" in the ongoing meetings, but declined to go into details "to protect the integrity of the negotiations".