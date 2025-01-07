TÜRKİYE
Togg emerges as Türkiye's leading EV and SUV brand
While car and light commercial vehicle sales in December reach all-time record of 170,249, overall sales in Türkiye in 2024 at 1.24 million.
Togg T10X, which closed the year as the leader, was again the leader in electric car sales with a 26% share in December. / Photo: AA / AA
January 7, 2025

Turkish domestic car producer Togg's T10X model has become the leader in the country's electric car market in 2024 with sales of nearly 30,100 units and a 30 percent market share, while also becoming the best-selling SUV in all segments.

Togg said on Tuesday that with a 53.67 percent growth in sales figures compared to 2023, the T10X became the fifth best-selling model in all segments and body types with a market share of 3.07 percent, while Togg became the 12th best-selling brand in all categories.

While automobile and light commercial vehicle sales in December reached an all-time record of 170,249, the total market of 2024 was realised as 1.24 million.

The Togg T10X, which closed the year as the leader, was again the leader in electric car sales with a 26 percent share in December.

At the same time, the T10X was the best-selling SUV in all segments and the third best-selling model in all segments and body types.

Technological breakthrough

Türkiye's automotive manufacturer Togg is advancing its presence in the electric vehicle market with ambitious plans through 2030.

The company's Gemlik Campus houses not only engineering, design, and production facilities, but also Europe's most environmentally friendly paint shop.

Performance-wise, Togg's vehicles feature advanced lithium-ion batteries offering impressive capabilities. The batteries can charge to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes and provide a range of up to 500 kilometres.

Track testing demonstrated strong acceleration: the 200-horsepower version achieves 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the 400-horsepower variant accomplishes this in under 4.8 seconds. All vehicles will maintain constant internet connectivity through 4G and 5G networks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
