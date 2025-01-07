A Palestinian movie titled ‘From Ground Zero’ has been shortlisted for the 2025 Oscars, making the list for the best international film award at the 97th Academy Awards as Palestine’s official entry.

The film was acquired by Watermelon Pictures, a Palestinian-owned independent film distribution, production, and financing company spearheaded by fashion designer Alana Hadid.

The nearly two-hour-long production weaves together 22 short films shot by filmmakers in Gaza since the beginning of 2024, during Israel’s ongoing war, “using whatever tools they could pull from the rubble of their homes and cities,” as described by executive director Michael Moore.

The collection features a blend of animation, documentary, and fiction, all telling stories of a life interrupted by Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave, serving as “a remarkable reflection of how art can thrive even in the darkest times,” as described by Watermelon Pictures.

“The fact that this film exists at all is a human and cinematic miracle.” - – Michael Moore, X

Being shortlisted for the Oscars means a film has made it into a preliminary selection in specific categories, placing them one step closer to a nomination.