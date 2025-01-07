South Korean anti-graft investigators have secured a new court-ordered arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, whose failed martial law bid threw the country into turmoil.

The former star prosecutor has refused questioning three times after his bungled December 3 martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

As anti-graft officials and police got a fresh warrant Tuesday from the same court that issued the first order, Yoon was believed to be holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his detention.

"The arrest warrant re-requested for the suspect Yoon was issued today in the afternoon," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.

Seoul Western District Court declined to confirm when contacted by AFP.

Related Martial law debacle: South Korea's Yoon faces impeachment

Length of new order: A secret

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which is leading the probe into the president, has kept secret the length of the second warrant it requested after an initial seven-day warrant expired at the end of Monday.

If investigators are able to detain Yoon, he would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.