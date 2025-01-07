Mohammad Lais* is making his monthly trip to a local court in Jammu, around 500 kilometres North of New Delhi, for the release of his brother and father from a detention camp.

Forty-year-old Lais, a Rohingya refugee, says his 80-year-old father and younger brother were taken into a detention centre in Kathua in 2021 during a routine ‘verification process’.

“The policemen came to our camp one morning. They took around 700 people to a nearby stadium for verification,” Lais told TRT World. After the checks, over 400 were released, while others, including Lais’ family, were sent to Hiranagar detention centre.

What followed was a cycle of meetings with senior police officials, court proceedings, and legal notices—none of which yielded any relief for Lais and several other Rohingya refugees, whose relatives and family members were also taken into detention. Lais is one of 7000 Rohingyas living in India-administered Kashmir, who claim their lives were relatively stable until detentions began in 2018. While most of them hold UNHCR refugee cards – which in theory verifies their refugee status and grants them international protection – the Indian government does not recognise this.

Owing to their lack of documents they are put in detention centres. In 2018, 255 refugees were taken to the Kathua Holding Centre, where conditions are reportedly worse than prisons.

However, it is not just in Kashmir but across the country that Rohingyas face harassment at the hands of the administration. The situation is only becoming worse as elections approach. Political parties are ramping up anti-refugee rhetoric ahead of next month's provincial elections in Delhi, with the Rohingya people being at the centre of their target. The leading contenders—Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—have turned the issue into a blame game. Each accuses the other of "settling" Rohingya refugees in the capital for electoral gains.

Parvesh Verma, a BJP candidate, has alleged that AAP has provided Rohingyas with documents to secure them as a vote bank. Meanwhile, AAP leaders have criticised the BJP-led central government for relocating large numbers of Rohingyas to Delhi without informing local authorities.

Amid this political theatre, the plight of Rohingya refugees grows increasingly precarious.

Indefinitely detained

As of September 2024, there are 676 Rohingya refugees in immigration detention across India, with a majority of them having no ongoing court cases or sentences pending, a report by the Azadi Project and Refugees International states.

The detention centres separate families, deny children education, and fail to provide adequate sanitation or medical care.

Four detainees, including a child, died in the Kathua centre last year. Even after completing their sentences, detainees remain confined, the report states. Elderly detainees with mobility issues depend on others for basic needs, and some children have never known life outside detention.

Owing to the bad condition of the detention camps and the slums in which the Rohingya live, a two-member team of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) visited the camps in December last year.

The visit came after authorities began cutting off water and electricity supplies to Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi settlers, following a magistrate's order issued on police directives.

The provincial government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), led by the National Conference (NC), has strongly opposed these actions.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father and party’s president Dr. Farooq Abdullah advocated for a more compassionate approach toward the affected families, emphasising the need for humanitarian considerations until the central government formulates a policy for addressing their situation.

Hostility against refugees

Seven relatives of 33-year-old Khaled Ahmad (named changed) were taken into a detention centre in 2018 for ‘lack of proper documentation.’

“My aunt, uncle, and brother are in the detention camp. They all have UNHCR cards. They (police) called us on the pretext of verification and then took some people from there to the detention centre,” Ahmad said, adding that he is afraid to approach the authorities fearing that he could also be taken into detention.