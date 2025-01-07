The Algerian parliament accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "blatant interference" in the North African country's internal affairs.

Macron on Monday criticised Algeria, calling the detention of Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal at Algiers airport in November a "disgraceful matter."

In a statement on Tuesday, the People's National Assembly, the first house of parliament, called Macron's remarks "irresponsible" and represented an "affront to Algeria's sovereignty and dignity" in a case currently under judicial review under Algerian law.

The statement termed Macron's comments an "overt attempt to tarnish the image of Algeria and its sovereign institutions."

The assembly emphasised Algeria's firm rejection of any foreign interference, particularly regarding issues related to human rights and freedoms.

"Algeria, which endured horrific violations during the French colonial era, will not accept external lessons on these matters," the statement said.

Such actions are "unacceptable to the Algerian people and will not deter Algeria from its independent path. Instead, they strengthen its resolve to protect its sovereignty and dignity," it added.

The assembly called on French authorities to respect the principles of international relations, including mutual respect.