Ukraine has said its forces struck a Russian military "command post" in Russia's Kursk region during "combat operations", while backtracking on a claim it had launched a fresh offensive in the border area.

Russia's army said over the weekend that Kiev was mounting a "counter-attack" in the region, where Ukraine's forces have held onto a swathe of territory since a shock incursion last August.

In an English-language statement, Kiev's army said it had launched a "high precision" strike near the village of Belaya - south-east of Kiev-controlled territory - without saying if it had used Western long-range weapons.

An original version of the statement, published by the Ukrainian General Staff on its Telegram account, said on Tuesday Ukraine had launched "new offensive operations" in the Kursk region.

The post was then edited and the reference to a "new offensive" removed.

"This strike is an integral part of the combat operations of units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, which conduct combat operations" in the Kursk region, the updated statement said.

Related Russia and Ukraine trade aerial strikes in renewed escalation

'Actively destroying'