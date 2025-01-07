Incoming US president Donald Trump has said he wants to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" in his latest eye-catching plan as he prepares to take office later this month.

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"What a beautiful name. And it's appropriate. It's appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country." he added.

He also vowed to put "very serious" tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Trump also declined to rule out military or economic action as part of his avowed desire to have the US take back control of the Panama Canal and acquire the Danish territory of Greenland.

Asked at a press conference whether he could assure the world that he would not use military or economic coercion as he tries to gain control of the Panama Canal and Greenland, Trump said, "No, I can't assure you on either of those two. But I can say this, we need them for economic security."

The extraordinary statement came as Trump further outlined an expansionist agenda, two weeks before the inauguration in Washington.

He reiterated his interest in making Canada into a US state and criticised American spending on Canadian goods and military support for Canada, one of the country's closest allies.

Trump suggested he would impose tariffs on Denmark if it resists his offer to purchase Greenland, which he said is vital to US national security. Denmark has said Greenland is not for sale.

Mexican and Panamanian authorities did not immediately comment. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has previously rejected the notion of turning the canal back to the US, which had owned it before handing over control to Panama in 1999.