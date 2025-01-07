Omar Suleiman has called on Elon Musk to stop blowing political "dog whistles of Islamophobia" and invited the world's richest man for a conversation if Musk is unintentionally spreading anti-Muslim narrative on his social media platform.

Suleiman, a globally renowned imam, theologian, human rights activist and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research, on Tuesday charged Musk of sharing "dangerous" and "dishonest" tweets about Islam.

"When one of your Teslas kills someone while self-driving or explodes on fire and the media charges your vehicles as unsafe, you point out sampling bias, share all kinds of statistics, and allege that the media is either accidentally or deliberately misrepresenting statistics to promote a vindictive agenda," Suleiman wrote on his X handle, tagging Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX space tech firm and Tesla automotive company.

"Yet, for the past week, you have blown every conceivable dog whistle of Islamophobia, by highlighting a select group of (horrifying) incidents supposedly in the name of Islam. Your barrage of tweets aimed at Islam have been as dangerous as they are dishonest about a faith practiced by over 2 billion people."

Suleiman expressed readiness to engage with Musk if the latter "genuinely" wants a clarification.

"If you don’t know you are doing this and genuinely want clarification, I and many others easily accessible to you are willing to have a conversation. If this is a deliberate smear campaign, then you are indeed every bit the hypocrite you once condemned," Suleiman wrote.

Musk ignores white British men

Musk, who is set to serve Donald Trump's new administration as an outside adviser, has waded into UK's political affairs.