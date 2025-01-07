TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian revolution ‘historic opportunity’ for region, Türkiye — Erdogan
Türkiye will continue to support Syrians who contribute to its economic, social and cultural enrichment, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Syrian revolution ‘historic opportunity’ for region, Türkiye — Erdogan
Erdogan highlighted the extensive damage caused by Syria's 13-year conflict, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
January 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the Syrian revolution a “historic opportunity” for Türkiye and the region, pledging to achieve the country’s goal of becoming terror-free.

Speaking at the Administrators’ Day program in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan said: “With the Syrian revolution, a historic window of opportunity has opened both for our country and our region. We will realise our ideal of a terror-free Türkiye.”

Erdogan highlighted the extensive damage caused by Syria's 13-year conflict, estimating losses exceeding $500 billion. “Our teams visiting Syria report the situation is much worse,” he added.

Criticisng the people who ask Syrian refugees to leave Türkiye swiftly, Erdogan said: “We will continue to support our Syrian brothers and sisters who contribute to Türkiye’s economic, social, and cultural enrichment.” The country hosts more than three million Syrians.

RECOMMENDED

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'