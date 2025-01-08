Wednesday, January 8, 2025

1635 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that a Gaza ceasefire remained close but reiterated that it may not happen before President Joe Biden hands over to Donald Trump.

"In the Middle East, we're very close to a ceasefire and hostage deal," Blinken told reporters in Paris.

"I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have," said Blinken, who leaves office with Trump's inauguration on January 20.

1742 GMT — Doctors Against Genocide demand release of Kamal Adwan Hospital director

Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) gathered in Washington, DC to demand the release of the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

DAG, a global coalition of healthcare workers, mobilised more than 50 medical professionals on Capitol Hill to advocate for the release of Hussam Abu Safiya, who was detained by Israeli forces along with others during a December 27 raid on the hospital.

The delegation visited members of the House of Representatives and Senate to advocate urgent congressional action on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

1727 GMT — Three Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza

Israel's military has said that three of its soldiers were killed in Gaza during what it termed as "combat operations".

1722 GMT — Israel army detains, 'mistreats' French reporter in occupied Golan Heights

A French journalist was briefly detained by Israeli troops in occupied Golan Heights, the army said.

Sylvain Mercadier, a freelance reporter working for French magazine Marianne, posted on X that he and his colleague, Mohammed Fayad, were "mistreated for more than four hours" and had their equipment "stolen" by the Israeli army.

Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani told a press briefing that the journalist "came too close to the soldiers, was questioned and then released".

1547 GMT — Qatar, UAE condemn Israeli map claiming 'historical territorial rights' for Israel

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strongly condemned the publication of an Israeli map claiming "historical territorial rights" for Israel in Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Official Israeli social media accounts published a map that falsely claims that parts of Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon are within Israel’s territory.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called the publication of the Israeli map "a flagrant violation of international legitimacy resolutions and the provisions of international law."

1453 GMT — UNICEF reports 'mass casualty' for children in Gaza during the first week of 2025

At least 74 children were killed by Israel in Gaza during the first week of 2025, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.

Israel's "nighttime attacks" in areas like Gaza City, Khan Younis and Al Mawasi, a supposed “safe zone” have claimed young lives, as UNICEF stated that "the most recent attack, yesterday, saw five children reportedly killed in Al Mawasi."

"For the children of Gaza, the new year has brought more death and suffering from attacks, deprivation, and increasing exposure to the cold," Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement, adding, "A ceasefire is long overdue."

1445 GMT — Palestinian detainees from Gaza face 'severe violence' in Israeli prisons: report

Palestinian detainees from Gaza are subject to severe violence and insults in Israeli prisons, Israeli media has said.

Thousands of Palestinians are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army in Gaza during Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave.

The Israeli army did not specify the number of detainees from Gaza, who included women, children, medics, and civil defence personnel, according to Palestinian reports.

"Most of the detainees since the start of the war are now held in facilities run by the Prison Service," the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

1422 GMT — US-UK air strike launch air strikes in Yemen amid escalation with Houthis

US and British warplanes launched seven air strikes in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and the northern Amran province on Wednesday, the Houthi group has said.

The Al-Masirah TV said five strikes targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran, while two additional air strikes hit the Jarban area in the Sanhan district of Sanaa.

No details were provided about injuries or damage from the attacks.

1207 GMT — Palestinian used as human shield shot dead by Israeli commander in Gaza

An Israeli army commander shot dead a Palestinian man used as a human shield in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, according to Israeli media.

The Palestinian was forced to serve as a human shield by Israeli army forces to search buildings in Khan Younis when he was shot to death by an army commander, said the Hebrew-language independent investigative journalism website, "The Hottest Place in Hell."

As the Palestinian was permitted to be in the area, a commander in the army’s Nahal Brigade arrived, identified the man as Palestinian, took out a rifle, and shot him dead.

1154 GMT — Three Palestinians, including two children, killed in West Bank: WAFA

Three Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA said, as Israeli strikes persisted following Monday's killing of three Israelis in the territory.

The Israeli military said its air force "struck a terrorist cell in the area of Tamun", a town northeast of Nablus city. It told Reuters it was looking into reports children had been killed in the strike and would respond shortly.

WAFA said two boys, aged nine and ten, were killed by a drone strike which also killed a 23-year-old man. There was no immediate confirmation from the Palestinian Health Ministry.

1123 GMT — Lebanon reports six more Israeli violations of ceasefire deal

Lebanese media reported six more Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel in late November.