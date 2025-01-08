The suspected driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day used popular AI chatbot ChatGPT to plan the blast, officials told reporters.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill revealed during a press conference on Tuesday that the soldier, identified as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado, utilised the generative artificial intelligence chatbot to gather information for his plot.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said the suspect used ChatGPT to learn about the amount of explosives needed for the operation and where to purchase fireworks. He also researched the explosive potential of fireworks, their equivalence to other materials, and whether firearm bullet velocity could ignite the explosives.

Asked whether it was concerning that Livelsberger used ChatGPT, McMahill responded: "We knew that AI was going to change the game at some point or another in, really, all of our lives…I think this is the first incident on US soil where ChatGPT was utilised to help an individual build a particular device, to learn information all across the country as they're moving forward."

"It's a concerning moment for us but also instructive...to share with law enforcement and other entities across the country," he added.

Officials did not disclose the specific results that the ChatGPT tool provided related to explosives or firearms.