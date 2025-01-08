Thousands of rescuers were searching for survivors in freezing conditions after a devastating earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 126 people.

Videos published by state broadcaster CCTV on Wednesday showed rescue workers pulling injured victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings and carrying them to safety.

Footage also showed a man in a dusty, thick winter coat carrying a crying child piggyback as a rescue worker draped a jacket over him.

At least 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured in the Tuesday morning quake that struck rural, high-altitude Tingri county, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Mount Everest near China's border with Nepal.

More than 3,600 houses have collapsed and over 30,000 residents have been relocated, the official Xinhua news agency said, adding that the search for trapped victims is ongoing.

"Rescuers are also racing against time to set up tents for relocated residents in an area where temperatures are forecast to drop," it added.

The temperature in Tingri is currently minus 11 degrees Celsius (12.2 Fahrenheit), according to the China Meteorological Administration. The county sits at an average altitude of 4,500 metres (14,800 feet) above sea level.

Authorities said more than 12,000 people, including firefighters, soldiers, police officers and professional rescuers had been deployed, Xinhua reported.

Aid including tents, quilts and cold-weather equipment had been dispatched by central authorities, it added.

When tourist Meng Lingkang arrived in the town of Lhatse, 65 kilometres from the epicentre, he saw "the buildings had cracked open".

"Some of the older houses collapsed, and a large part of the buildings made from bricks had cracked open, with big fissures," the 23-year-old told AFP.

"There were quite a few (rescue vehicles). One after the other they arrived," he added.

'Profoundly saddened'

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) measured the quake's magnitude as 6.8, while the US Geological Survey reported it as 7.1.

The area most affected is surrounded by mountainous terrain on the Chinese side of Everest.