Singapore has passed legislation giving police unprecedented powers to take control of a person's bank account if there is proof the individual is being scammed.

The law, passed Tuesday, is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

It allows police and officers of the commercial affairs department — the city's white-collar crime investigation agency — to order bank transactions stopped if there is compelling evidence an account holder is about to transfer money to a scammer, even if willingly.

Persons issued with restriction orders will have their bank accounts, ATM access and credit facilities suspended, but can withdraw funds for daily living expenses, according to the law.

"The intent is to buy the police more time to engage and convince the individual that he is being scammed, including through enlisting the help of his family members," Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling told parliament.

She said that "the restriction order will only be issued as a last resort if all other efforts to convince the individual has failed".

It has a time limit of 30 days that can be renewed a maximum of five times.

Sun specifically cited examples of elderly or lovelorn victims, noting the case of a 64-year-old woman who was duped into parting with Sg$400,000 by a supposed lover.

Unique legislation