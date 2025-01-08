Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Türkiye is prepared to launch a military operation in Syria if its conditions regarding the PKK/YPG terrorist group, are not met.

“If what is expected regarding the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG is not done, necessary action will be taken,” Fidan stated, during a live interview on CNN Turk late on Thursday.

“That action is a military operation,” Fidan stated.

His remarks came amid growing tensions over the presence of the YPG, which is an extension of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Ultimatum to the YPG

When asked whether Türkiye would proceed with a military operation in Syria despite potential opposition from the United States, Fidan made Türkiye’s position unequivocal.

“Our ultimatum is clear. We have conveyed it through the Americans and the press. To whom? To the YPG,” Fidan said.

"We did it in the past in Afrin, in Ras al Ayn, and in Tal Abyad," he referring to locations in northern Syria where Türkiye has carried out anti-terror operations.

He said Türkiye would not hesitate to do it again.

"This is what our national security requires. We don't have any other option."