WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan is my friend and someone I respect — Trump
"If you look at what happened with Syria, Russia was weakened, Iran was weakened. And he's a very smart guy," Trump says about Erdogan.
Erdogan is my friend and someone I respect — Trump
Washington’s support for the YPG-dominated SDF in Syria remains a major point of contention between Türkiye and the US. / Photo: AP / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 8, 2025

US President-elect Donald Trump has reiterated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a "friend" whom he respects.

His remarks came when asked about the potential withdrawal of US troops from Syria once he takes office later this month during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday.

“I won't tell you that, because that's part of a military strategy, but I will say it was Türkiye,” Trump said. “President Erdogan is a friend of mine. He's a guy I like, respect. I think he respects me also.”

“But if you look at what happened with Syria, Russia was weakened, Iran was weakened. And he's a very smart guy” Trump added.

RECOMMENDED

The regime of Bashar al Assad fell last month after a coalition of opposition forces swiftly took over major Syrian cities.

Millions of Syrians, including opposition leaders, had moved to Türkiye to escape the atrocities of the Assad regime. Some of them have now returned to help redevelop their war-torn state.

The US has nearly 2,000 troops stationed in Syria, where Washington has long sought to legitimise the presence of the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG, under the guise of combating Daesh.

Washington’s support for the YPG-dominated SDF in Syria remains a major point of contention between Türkiye and the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'