WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh orders banks to assist UK minister graft probe
Tulip Siddiq insists she has done nothing wrong and a spokesman for British PM Starmer says he retains "full confidence" in her.
Bangladesh orders banks to assist UK minister graft probe
Siddiq had earlier referred herself to ethics watchdog. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2025

Bangladesh money laundering investigators have ordered the country's big banks to hand over details of transactions relating to British anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq in an ongoing graft probe, officers said.

Siddiq is the niece of former Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina, who fled abroad last August after a student-led uprising against her iron-fisted tenure.

Last month the national anti-corruption commission launched a probe into the alleged embezzlement by Hasina's family of $5 billion connected to a Russian-funded nuclear power plant.

Two officials from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Bangladeshi banks had been instructed to furnish any financial records relating to Siddiq.

A BFIU document issued Tuesday showed that banks had also been told to provide transaction records for Hasina, her son and daughter, Siddiq's two siblings and her mother Sheikh Rehana.

The kickback allegations relate to the $12.65 billion Rooppur nuclear plant, which was bankrolled by Moscow with a 90 percent loan.

"The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds", the anti-corruption commission said last month when announcing the probe.

RelatedThousands in Bangladesh call for prosecution of ousted PM Hasina

'Full confidence'

RECOMMENDED

The order came a day after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that Siddiq had referred herself to his standards adviser.

Siddiq insists she has done nothing wrong and a spokesman for Starmer said he retains "full confidence" in her.

The referral came after the Sunday Times and Financial Times newspapers reported that she had lived in properties linked to her aunt Sheikh Hasina's administration.

"In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family's links to the former government of Bangladesh," Siddiq wrote in her letter to ministerial standards watchdog Laurie Magnus.

"I am clear that I have done nothing wrong," she added. "However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters."

Her aunt Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh by helicopter on August 5, shortly before protesters stormed her palace in the capital Dhaka.

She remains in neighbouring India but the interim government that replaced her has demanded her extradition to face trial for the police killing of protesters during the revolt against her regime.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'