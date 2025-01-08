South Korean police said they are “tracking” the location of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol after a court in Seoul issued a fresh arrest warrant against him.

The police statement came amid growing rumors that the 63-year-old leader had fled his official residence to eva de arrest.

“We cannot specifically disclose President Yoon’s location,” a police official told the Seoul-based Yonhap News. “We continue to track his location.”

Yoon faces charges of insurrection and treason over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, which led to his impeachment on December 14. The Constitutional Court is now deliberating his removal from office.

​​​​​​​Attempts to arrest Yoon have been thwarted by his security detail, which blocked investigators. A court extended the arrest warrant on Tuesday after the failed detention attempts.

'Already left the residence'

Opposition lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back claimed that Yoon “already left the residence and is hiding in a third location.” However, the presidential office dismissed the speculation.