If one has to scroll through the billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk's feed on X right now, it appears more like a rallying cry to save the 'white' civilisation from immigrants, who are enjoying a free rein to rape, murder or indulge in child sexual abuse as they please.

Cherry-picking a decade-old case in Britain, that came to be known as the 'grooming gangs' scandal, Musk has been on a spree of vitriolic posts for about a week, amplifying them to his over 211 million followers.

The target of Musk's posts is one particular ethnic group, the Pakistanis, and the Labour-led British government, whom he accuses of enabling child sexual abuse.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Musk's erratic attacks on the government, suggesting his "lies and misinformation" on grooming gangs were amplifying the "poison" of the far right.

But how much of Musk's take is true or based on facts?

In November, the Labour government published groundbreaking data on the ethnicity of child sexual abuse victims and perpetrators—the first such report released by a British administration.

The findings revealed that 83 percent of those convicted in 2023 were white, while 7 percent were classified as Asian, aligning closely with the ethnic composition of the UK population.

It is worth mentioning that according to official UK statistics, 'Asian' is a broad category encompassing individuals of Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Chinese or other South Asian origins.

The 'grooming gangs' scandal refers to a series of criminal cases in England where organised groups sexually exploited young girls, primarily in the north and Midlands, between 1997 and 2013.

The issue gained national attention in 2011 after The Times of London published investigative reports highlighting how ethnicity played a role in authorities' reluctance to address the problem.