Shocking testimony from a former member of the UK's Special Boat Service (SBS) has shed light on Special Air Service (SAS) practices in Afghanistan, including allegations that Afghan civilians were killed indiscriminately and dismissively referred to as "flat packed."

The testimony was given to a public inquiry into the deaths of up to 80 Afghan civilians during an SAS deployment in Helmand province between 2010 and 2013, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

The soldier, identified only as N1799 to protect his identity, testified in 2011 about a disturbing conversation with a SAS member, referred to as N1201.

N1799 said he was “shocked by the age and methods” used to kill Afghans and alleged that the SAS operated under an unofficial policy to “kill all males on target whether they posed a threat or not.”

The term “flat packing” was reportedly used in an informal setting to describe the killings, a phrase that N1799 found deeply troubling.