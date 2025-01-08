As winter grips the Northern Hemisphere, a seasonal rise in respiratory infections has sparked alarmist coverage in a section of the international media that is focused disproportionately on the outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and public health experts have cautioned that the increase in such viruses including HMPV cases is typical for the winter season, and there is no reason to be alarmed.

Experts have also ruled out the risk of another COVID-like pandemic.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an increase in HMPV positive cases among children aged 14 and under as part of their broader and routine update on the respiratory virus season.

When videos of crowded hospitals started doing the rounds on social media, it immediately set off a firestorm of speculation about the potential onset of another global outbreak.

However, respiratory illnesses in China this season appear less severe and are spreading on a smaller scale than last year, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning asserted in a regular press conference on Friday.

WHO echoed similar assessments, stressing that China’s respiratory infection rates remain within the usual seasonal range and pose no extraordinary threat.

“The observed increase in respiratory pathogen detections [in China] is within the range expected for this time of year during the Northern Hemisphere winter,” the global health authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The US and Europe have virus outbreaks, too

While a segment of foreign media has focused heavily on China’s HMPV outbreak, similar or even more severe viral outbreaks involving other pathogens in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world have received relatively less attention.

“Some of the more sensationalistic Western and Indian media are hyping Chinese cases,” Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of politics and international relations at Shanghai-based East China Normal University, tells TRT World.

“Nevertheless, leading media seems to be taking a more balanced approach," he adds.

For instance, earlier this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported first death from the H5N1 bird flu strain in Louisiana.

Louisiana health department said the patient was over the age of 65, and had other underlying health conditions.

The US is also experiencing a rise in respiratory virus infections, with influenza cases leading the surge, as noted by the CDC last week.

In its weekly respiratory virus update, the CDC stated that it anticipates hospitalisations from respiratory viruses during the fall and winter to reach a peak similar to or lower than last season.

However, officials expect the overall peak in hospitalisations to remain higher than levels seen before the emergence of SARS-CoV-2.

Another virus is surging across the US, according to government data. It is Norovirus, a stomach bug notorious for causing outbreaks in crowded settings. The latest CDC figures reveal that 91 Norovirus outbreaks were reported during the week of December 5, a rise from 69 outbreaks recorded in the final week of November.

Meanwhile, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in mid-December reported sharp increases in influenza and RSV activity across multiple countries. And on Tuesday, France detected its first case of the new Mpox virus, adding to the region's public health challenges.

Post-COVID media bias