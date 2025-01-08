Türkiye has established a dedicated new agency to tackle growing cyber-based threats.

The Cybersecurity Presidency, established on Wednesday, will implement decisions of the new Cybersecurity Board, which will be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will include ministries such as Interior, Justice, National Defence, Transport and Infrastructure, and Industry and Technology.

It will determine policies, strategies, and targets to ensure cybersecurity, prepare action plans, carry out projects to support cybersecurity and information security and work to boost cooperation between the public, private sector, and universities in this field.