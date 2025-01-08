WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigerian forces repel Boko Haram ambush, kill 34 militants
Authorities have said six soldiers were killed in the action while an improvised explosive device (IED) injured the vigilante commander.
Nigerian forces repel Boko Haram ambush, kill 34 militants
Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long insurgency in its northeast.  / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2025

The Nigerian military has said its troops had killed 34 insurgents in a gun battle in northeastern Borno state and six soldiers had also died.

The clash took place on Saturday in Sabon Gari village when the insurgents ambushed troops returning to a military base, military spokesperson Major-General Edward Buba said.

The militants belonged to the Boko Haram and Daesh groups, he said on Wednesday.

They were riding on motorcycles and trucks mounted with guns.

The troops, along with reinforcements from the Civilian Joint Taskforce militia and vigilante groups, successfully repelled the attack, he said.

RECOMMENDED

Nigeria has been grappling with a 16-year-long insurgency in its northeast driven primarily by Boko Haram and its Daesh offshoot that has led to huge human and economic losses, including mass displacement and a humanitarian crisis.

Buba said six soldiers were killed in the action while an improvised explosive device (IED) injured the vigilante commander.

The Nigerian Air Force also carried out air strikes on the fleeing militants, resulting in further casualties in addition to the 34 killed in the gun battle, Buba said.

RelatedDAESH appoints new Boko Haram leader
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'