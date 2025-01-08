In pictures: Tens of thousands flee Los Angeles wildfires
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Tens of thousands flee Los Angeles wildfiresResidents flee homes as four out-of-control wildfires fuelled by hurricane-force winds tear through the US city's suburbs, destroying more than 1,000 structures and leaving two people dead.
A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm on the west side of Los Angeles, California. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 8, 2025

Wildfires have torn across the Los Angeles area with devastating force after setting off a desperate escape from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke.

More than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by wildfires so far, while two people were killed, the Los Angeles County fire chief said on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people, including world-famous actors, musicians and celebrities, fled their homes near the US city as four out-of-control wildfires fuelled by hurricane-force winds tore through the city's suburbs, destroying dozens of houses.

Palisades fire: West of Los Angeles, by the sea. It has burned about 11.6 square kilometres.

Eaton fire: Altadena area, north of Pasadena. It has burned about 4 square kilometres.

Hurst fire: In the San Fernando Valley. It has burned about 202 hectares.

Tyler fire: In Coachella, near Joshua Tree National Park. It has burned about 6 hectares.

All four fires are currently at zero percent containment, according to AP news agency.

Here are some images from the ground showing the intense battle against the flames.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'