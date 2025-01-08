CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Archaeologists uncover Queen Hatshepsut's temple in Egypt's Luxor
The 18th dynasty Queen Hatshepsut, who died in about 1458 BCE, was one of a small handful of women to have ruled Egypt.
Archaeologists uncover Queen Hatshepsut's temple in Egypt's Luxor
Egypt unveils new archaeological wonders in Luxor. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 8, 2025

Archaeologists have uncovered intact portions of the foundation wall of pharaonic Queen Hatshepsut's valley temple in Luxor and the nearby tomb of Queen Teti Sheri, grandmother of Ahmose I, the first pharaoh of Egypt's golden New Kingdom era.

The discovery of more than 1,000 decorated stone blocks on the outskirts of Hatshepsut's funerary temple above was announced on Wednesday by team leader Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist and former minister of antiquities who has been leading excavations at the site since 2022.

The 18th dynasty Queen Hatshepsut, who died in about 1458 BCE, was one of a small handful of women to have ruled Egypt. Her valley temple was intentionally demolished centuries later.

"This is the first time that we discovered, 1,500 decorated blocks, the most beautiful scenes I have ever seen in my life with the colour," Hawass said.

RECOMMENDED

A limestone tablet found at the site bore the name of Hatshepsut's architect Senmut, who oversaw the construction of the temple.

Queen Teti Sheri, whose tomb was found nearby, was the grandmother of Ahmose I, who liberated Egypt from the Hyksos peoples who had invaded Egypt from across Sinai to the east. She died in the ninth year of Ahmose's reign, a century before Hatshepsut's.

The simple tomb was carved in rock and lay at the end of a mudbrick vaulted chapel with red wall drawings painted on a layer of white mortar.

RelatedVillage discovered in Egypt's Nile Delta predates pharaohs
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'