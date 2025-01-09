Thursday, January 9, 2025

1636 GMT — At least three Palestinians have been killed and 25 others wounded in an Israeli air strike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

According to the Civil Defence Service, the deceased included a child and a woman.

1901 GMT — US House passes bill to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in protest of its arrest warrant for Israeli officials.

The bill, which was introduced last Friday as soon as the 119th Congress began, passed in a 243-140 vote.

The Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act imposes sanctions on those who aid efforts by the ICC to prosecute Americans or Israelis.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

1757 GMT — Parents of Israeli soldiers in Gaza tell Netanyahu not 'cannon fodder'

Hundreds of parents of Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza accused Netanyahu of "dragging" the war that has killed nearly 400 troops in the Palestinian territory.

The parent group of about 800 Israelis said in a letter addressed to Netanyahu, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, that they "cannot allow you to continue sacrificing our children as cannon fodder".

1501 GMT — UNRWA ban will 'only deepen' sufferings in Gaza: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has reiterated that banning the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) will "only deepen" the suffering of people in Gaza as "no other agency can match" its scale of assistance.

"UNRWA is the largest health provider in Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"With about 1,000 health workers, UNRWA handles over 16,000 medical consultations per day, including for childhood vaccinations, maternal health services, malnutrition screening and mental health support."

"No other agency can match this scale. Banning UNRWA will only deepen the suffering of the people in need of lifesaving care," Tedros said.

1451 GMT — Israel opens underground prison for detainees: report

Israel has opened an underground prison for detainees where they have no access to sunlight, Israeli media has said.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the facility, located in central Israel, is designed to house Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Israeli broadcaster said some 75 detainees from Hamas and Hezbollah are currently being held at the underground prison.

"Even the small window in the ward has been sealed off for the detainees,” it added.

1304 GMT — Polish president seeks protection for Netanyahu

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has asked the country's government to ensure that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can attend observances marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz later this month without the risk of being arrested, a Polish presidential aide said.

There have been reports suggesting that the warrant could prevent Netanyahu from travelling to Poland to attend observances marking the anniversary of the liberation in 1945 of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp by Soviet forces on Jan. 27.

1301 GMT —Ten Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza's Beit Hanoun in two weeks

At least 10 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the northern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun in the past two weeks, Israeli media reported.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the soldiers were killed by Palestinian fighters since the start of a military operation in the town two weeks ago.

The army said on Wednesday night that three soldiers were killed and three others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun.

According to figures released by the Israeli army, at least 831 soldiers have been killed and 5,589 others injured in the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

1124 GMT — Israeli army arrests 15 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army has detained 15 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, prisoners' affairs groups said.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Hebron, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, East Jerusalem and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Israeli forces held and interrogated 50 Palestinian residents in Hebron before releasing them.

"The arrest campaigns came amid a massive aggression launched by the (Israeli) occupation against our people in retaliation that falls under the crime of collective punishment," the statement said.

1112 GMT —Gaza death toll rises over 46,000 amid Israel's genocidal war

At least 70 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,006, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 109,378 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 70 people and injured 104 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

0926 GMT — At least 13 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza, medics said.

A medical source said eight people lost their lives when Israeli warplanes hit a home in the Jabalia Nazla area in northern Gaza.

A father and his three sons were also killed in another strike targeting a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, another source added.

Another Palestinian died of injuries from an Israeli strike in the central city of Deir al-Balah, the source added.