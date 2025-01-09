The death toll from Los Angeles wildfires has risen to at least five, officials said, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes.

Up to 1,500 buildings have burned in fires that have broken out around America's second-biggest city so far on Wednesday, forcing over 100,000 people from their homes.

Hurricane-force winds whipped up fireballs that leapt from house to house in the upmarket Pacific Palisades area, incinerating a swathe of California's most desirable real estate favoured by Hollywood celebrities.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said his crews were overwhelmed by the scale and speed of the unfolding disasters.

"We're doing the very best we can. But no, we don't have enough fire personnel in LA County between all the departments to handle this," he said.

The fire raging in Pacific Palisades had consumed around 16,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon, taking 1,000 homes and businesses with it.

A separate 10,600-acre fire was burning around Altadena, north of the city, where flames tore through suburban streets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said five people were known to have perished, with more deaths feared.

"Remember, this is still a very fluid situation, there's zero containment on this fire. I'm really praying we don't find more, but I don't think that's going to be the case," he said.

Water runs short

Vicious gusts pushed the flames, whipping red-hot embers hundreds of metres and sparking new spot fires faster than firefighters could quell them.

As a pall of dark smoke hung over Los Angeles, downed trees and broken branches were hampering movement, and residents were urged to stay off the roads.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power chief executive Janisse Quinones pleaded with people to save water after hydrants in Pacific Palisades ran dry.