A former FBI informant who admitted to lying about US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's interactions with a Ukrainian energy company was sentenced to six years in prison, court records showed.

Alexander Smirnov, a dual US and Israeli citizen, pleaded guilty last month to causing the creation of a false record after falsely telling his FBI handler that he had knowledge of bribes paid by executives at Burisma Holdings to Joe and Hunter Biden, according to court documents.

Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a role that has attracted years of scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

Smirnov also admitted to tax evasion. Prosecutors working with Special Counsel David Weiss, who investigated matters related to Hunter Biden, had asked US District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles to sentence Smirnov to six years in federal prison.

"The defendant decided in 2020 to exploit the position of trust he enjoyed with the FBI in order to provide false information about one of the candidates for President of the United States in an attempt to influence the outcome of the election," prosecutors wrote in a court filing, referring to Joe Biden's 2020 campaign.

Lawyers for Smirnov sought a four-year prison sentence, arguing Smirnov had accepted responsibility and suffered a "personal downfall" resulting from the case.