Homes reduced to ashes, businesses in flames, and in the midst of the devastation, haggard residents: the California city of Altadena, ravaged Wednesday by a violent fire, looked like an area that has just been bombed.

"This was our home," William Gonzales told AFP, pointing to smouldering ruins where only embers and a chimney remain.

"We have lost practically everything," he sighed. "The flames have consumed all our dreams."

Swathes of the Los Angeles area have been ravaged since Tuesday by violent fires that have killed at least five people.

More than 100,000 people have been told to flee their homes in the face of flames and violent winds that have gusted up to 160 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

In Altadena, behind the mountains north of Los Angeles, firefighters have been overwhelmed by the scale of a blaze that has already destroyed around 500 buildings, including many homes.

On Wednesday, the streets were filled with ash, with buildings everywhere in flames.

AFP met a shopkeeper in his sixties who was crying in front of the ruins of his liquor store.

"This was my whole life," he sobbed.

A dazed Jesus Herna ndez said he did not know if his parents would be compensated for their $1.3 million house.

"Hopefully the insurance can pay for most of it, if not, then we're going to have to stay with friends or someone," he said.

Water cut

Fires have sprouted all over the Los Angeles area in little more than 24 hours, with the latest breaking out in the Hollywood Hills, mere yards (metres) from storied Hollywood Boulevard.

Vicious winds have flung embers up to 4 kilometres (2.5 miles), sparking new spot fires faster than firefighters can quell them.

The Santa Ana winds that are currently blowing are a classic part of Californian autumns and winters.

But this week, they have reached an intensity not seen since 2011, according to meteorologists.