Raging wildfires threaten iconic sign on Hollywood Hills
The Sunset Fire was burning near the Hollywood Bowl and about 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sunset Fire in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2025

A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, threatening one of Los Angeles' most iconic spots as firefighters battled to get under control three other majorblazes that killed five people, put 130,000 people under evacuation orders and ravaged communities from the Pacific Coast to inland Pasadena.

The streets around Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds were packed with stop-and-go traffic as sirens blared and low-flying helicopters soared by on their way to dump water on the flames.

People toting suitcases left hotels on foot, while some onlookers walked toward the flames, recording the fire on their phones.

Winds eased up some Wednesday, a day after hurricane-force winds blew embers through the air, igniting block after block, and hundreds of firefighters from other states have arrived to help, but the four fires burning out of control showed the danger is far from over.

More than half a dozen schools in the area were either damaged or destroyed, including Palisades Charter High School, which has been featured in many Hollywood productions, including the 1976 horror movie “Carrie” and the TV series “Teen Wolf,” officials said. UCLA has canceled classes for the week.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said air operations were dousing flames. She warned they still faced “erratic winds,” though not like Tuesday evening, when aircraft had to be grounded and much of the destruction occurred.

Nearly 1,900 structures have been destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires, and the number is expected to increase.

