The Taliban's foreign office said they saw India as a "significant regional and economic partner" after meeting with its most senior foreign ministry official, the highest level talks with New Delhi since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Reuters reported.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairsof Afghanistan's interim government Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.

The meeting came days after India's foreign ministry earlier this week condemned airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Afghan soil late last year.

Afghanistan's interim foreign ministry said in a statement that they had discussed expanding relations with India and to boost trade through Chabahar Port in Iran, which New Delhi has been developing for goods to bypass the ports of Karachi and Gwadar in its rival Pakistan.

"In line with Afghanistan's balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, the Islamic Emirate aims to strengthen political and economic ties with India as a significant regional and economic partner," the statement from the interim foreign ministry said late on Wednesday.

In a press statement earlier on Wednesday, the Indian foreign ministry said that the two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, bilateral issues and the security situation in the region.

"It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan," according to the statement.

It also stated that India was considering engaging in development projects in Afghanistan and looking to boost trade ties.