European leaders have criticised Elon Musk for interfering in national politics through his social network X.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused the billionaire of supporting a "new Reactionary International," while the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Musk's attacks on European institutions and his support for far-right groups.

This comes after Musk's recent inflammatory remarks about German politics and other controversies.

Musk has also held private discussions with allies about removing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his position before the next general election, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Musk, the world's richest person and a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, last month endorsed a far-right German anti-immigration party ahead of elections slated in February, and has repeatedly commented on British politics, demanding Prime Minister Keir Starmer resign.

Musk has been weighing how he and his allies can destabilise the Labour government and has sought information about building support for alternative British political movements to force a change in government, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

