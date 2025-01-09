WORLD
European leaders angry over Musk's interference in national politics
The billionaire businesman reportedly discussed with his allies what could lead to the removal of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer before the next election.
Musk last month endorsed a far-right German anti-immigration party ahead of elections slated in February, and has repeatedly commented on British politics, demanding Prime Minister Keir Starmer resign. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2025

European leaders have criticised Elon Musk for interfering in national politics through his social network X.

French President Emmanuel Macron accused the billionaire of supporting a "new Reactionary International," while the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned Musk's attacks on European institutions and his support for far-right groups.

This comes after Musk's recent inflammatory remarks about German politics and other controversies.

Musk has also held private discussions with allies about removing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his position before the next general election, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Musk, the world's richest person and a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, last month endorsed a far-right German anti-immigration party ahead of elections slated in February, and has repeatedly commented on British politics, demanding Prime Minister Keir Starmer resign.

Musk has been weighing how he and his allies can destabilise the Labour government and has sought information about building support for alternative British political movements to force a change in government, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, outside regular business hours.

'West under threat'

"His view is that Western civilisation itself is threatened," one of the people was quoted as telling the FT.

Musk earlier accused Starmer of what he said was a failure to prosecute gangs of men who raped young girls when he was director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013. Starmer subsequently defended his work as Britain's top prosecutor.

Separately, Musk is scheduled to host Alternative for Germany party leader Alice Weidel in a live interview on X on Thursday.

The Musk-endorsed German party has been labelled as right-wing extremist by the German security services.

Earlier this week, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed his concern over Musk involving himself in the political issues of countries outside of the United States.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
