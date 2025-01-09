A few days after the Bashar al Assad regime’s fall last month, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar indicated that a long-stalled gas pipeline project between Türkiye and Qatar could be revived.

His comment, which came in response to a journalist's question after a cabinet meeting, has rekindled interest in the long-forgotten project that has gained new importance as Europe pivots away from Russian energy supplies.

By linking Qatar’s gas reserves to Europe, the project promises to reshape energy security, geopolitical dynamics, and economic stability across the Middle East and beyond.

“By providing an alternative route for Qatari gas, the pipeline could reduce dependence on maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb,” Dr Justin Dargin, a senior MENA energy and climate expert, stated.

“Türkiye’s role as a critical bridge between the Middle East, the Caspian, and Europe would expand, strengthening its geopolitical influence,” Dargin added.

Connecting Syrian infrastructure to Türkiye's robust gas network offers a cost-effective alternative to EastMed Pipeline.

Associate Professor Necmettin Acar from Mardin Artuklu University emphasised the pipeline’s role in connecting Qatar's massive gas reserves with Europe, the world's largest natural gas consumption centre. "

“If realised, the pipeline would diminish Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and costly LNG imports from the US and Qatar, fostering greater energy security," Acar stated.

Starting January 1, the flow of Russian gas to Europe was suspended after Ukraine refused to renew a transit agreement with Moscow. The pipeline carrying gas from Russia to Europe passes via Ukraine.

The land-based pipeline route would not only enhance supply security for Türkiye and Europe but also shield these regions from maritime disruptions, including threats posed by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The project’s feasibility is complicated by Middle Eastern volatility, requiring stability in Syria and cooperation among rival powers like Iran and Gulf states.

Despite these challenges, an oversupply in LNG markets by the decade’s end may prompt Qatar to reconsider pipelines for long-term supply agreements, provided demand and pricing justify the investment.

Obstacles to realisation

A stable Syria could pave the way for reviving the long-stalled pipeline linking Qatar’s vast natural gas reserves to Türkiye through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria.

As Dargin noted: “The fragmented security environment in Syria makes stability a non-negotiable prerequisite for the pipeline’s success.”

Acar also underscored the importance of regional unity and coherence: “Without a unified and secure route through Syria and Iraq, the project is unlikely to materialise.”

Iran, viewing the pipeline as a direct competitor, could obstruct its development. Iran, which wields considerable influence over Iraq’s political factions and provides a significant portion of Iraq’s gas and electricity needs, is likely to view the Qatar-Türkiye pipeline as a direct challenge.

According to Dargin, "Iran may take measures to obstruct or undermine the project, given that it poses a threat to its regional energy and geopolitical strategy."

Russia, too, is expected to oppose the pipeline. By potentially eroding its share in the European gas market, the pipeline threatens Moscow’s leverage over European energy security, a position that has been central to its geopolitical strategy.

Economic and environmental implications