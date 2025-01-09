A Pakistani couple, die-hard fans of Coldplay, had eagerly secured their tickets months in advance for the English rock band's highly anticipated concerts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, their excitement turned to dismay when their UAE visitor visa applications were rejected just two days after submission. The couple, like many other Pakistani fans, is now grappling with the bitter disappointment of missing the concerts scheduled for January 9-14.

"We were extremely dejected as me, my wife, and my friends were extremely excited for the culmination of this long-awaited dream of ours – to see Coldplay play live!" the husband, who wishes to remain anonymous due to fear of facing future hurdles in visa applications, told TRT World.

"We looked at the options for reapplying the visa but ultimately decided against it because the financial loss was too much. It seemed like no one was getting the visa anyway."

A UAE 60-day visit visa costs 46,500 Pakistani rupees (approximately $168). A ticket to the concert is selling for AED 434 (around $120).

Having Pakistani passports, the couple had followed the protocol of applying for a visitor visa at least a month before their intended travel date.

Despite adhering to the timeline and all the required documents, they received a rejection email without any explanation, leaving them confused and disheartened.

"We had already lost money in the first visa application and since we had confirmed flight reservations too, we lost money in cancellation charges of our seats.

"Ultimately, we ended up selling the concert tickets."

This couple’s story is not an isolated case. A growing number of Pakistanis have taken to social media to express sorrow and frustration over their UAE visa rejections. The lack of clarity behind these decisions has only added to their distress.

A large number of these people had planned their trips specifically to attend Coldplay’s concerts and are now being forced to sell their tickets.