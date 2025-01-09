Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun on Thursday fell short of the two-thirds majority to become president in the first round of a parliamentary vote, but could still win in a second round.

Just 71 out of 128 politicians voted in favour of Aoun, short of the required 86, before Speaker Nabih Berri suspended the session until 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), sparking outrage from some politician who demanded an immediate second vote.

Thirty-seven members of parliament voted blank, while 20 ballots where declared null and void.