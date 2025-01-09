WORLD
Lebanon army chief falls short of majority in first round of president vote
Presidential seat has remained vacant for over two years since departure of Michel Aoun in October 2022.
Just 71 out of 128 politicians voted in favour of Joseph Aoun/ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2025

Lebanon's army chief Joseph Aoun on Thursday fell short of the two-thirds majority to become president in the first round of a parliamentary vote, but could still win in a second round.

Just 71 out of 128 politicians voted in favour of Aoun, short of the required 86, before Speaker Nabih Berri suspended the session until 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), sparking outrage from some politician who demanded an immediate second vote.

Thirty-seven members of parliament voted blank, while 20 ballots where declared null and void.

The Mediterranean country has been without a president since the term of Michel Aoun -- not related -- ended in October 2022.

The legislative session comes with 17 days remaining in a ceasefire that called for the deployment of Lebanese troops alongside UN peacekeepers as Israeli forces withdraw from the country's south.

The president's powers have been reduced since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, but filling the position is key to overseeing consultations towards naming a new prime minister who would lead a new government capable of carrying out reforms demanded by international creditors.

