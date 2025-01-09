Meta will eliminate third-party fact-checkers and increase the visibility of political content on its platforms, Mark Zuckerberg announced on January 7.

The Meta CEO said this shift will result in “dramatically” reduced censorship on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

In recent years, his platform has faced mounting criticism for alleged political censorship, particularly concerning its handling of content about Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza.

Meta’s new policy mirrors the approach taken by Elon Musk on micro-blogging site X, which makes use of a “community notes” system to allow selected users to add contextual notes to posts they find misleading or lacking context.

However, experts worry that the “community notes” system could exacerbate the “already existing” hate speech and incitement targeting marginalised communities, including Palestinians, potentially fueling an uptick in violent targeted attacks.

“Meta's paid ad system has a history of tolerating harmful content, including xenophobic, Islamophobic, and GBVO-related ads, which disproportionately harm vulnerable groups, including Palestinians, by spreading hatred and disinformation,” Palestinian digital rights defender Mona Shtaya tells TRT World, adding that these actions must be understood within the broader context.

“Meta's framing of regulation efforts as “censorship” while championing free expression is a tactic to prioritise profits over safety, undermining the ability of marginalised communities to safely express their views or resist oppression on the platform.”

In December 2023, Human Rights Watch published a detailed report documenting more than 1,050 instances of takedowns and suppression of Palestine-related content posted on Instagram and Facebook, including about human rights abuses, between October and November 2023.

The tech giant received significant backlash for suppressing political debate about self-determination of the Palestinian people when it continually removed posts containing the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” post-October 7, 2023.

In September 2024, Meta’s Oversight Board overturned this policy, ruling that the slogan does not inherently violate the company’s content guidelines.

Similarly, the Arabic term “shaheed,” meaning “martyr,” had previously been subject to a blanket ban. In July 2024, Meta lifted this ban, adopting a more nuanced approach that considers the context of its use.