Palestinian sources privy to talks have said that US and Arab mediators made some progress in reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, but not enough to seal a deal.

As talks continued in Qatar on Thursday, the Israeli military carried out strikes across the besieged Palestinian enclave, killing at least 17 people, Palestinian medics said.

The deaths brought to 70 the number of people killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

Qatar, the US and Egypt are making a major push to reach a deal to halt Israel's war on Gaza and free remaining hostages before President Joe Biden leaves office.

President-elect Donald Trump has warned there will be "hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by his inauguration on January 20.