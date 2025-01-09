On Wednesday, James Woods, a two-time Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy winner, recounted how he fled his house in Pacific Palisades as flames bore down "like an inferno".

"One day you're swimming in the pool, and the next day it's all gone," Woods said of the multiple wildfires that have engulfed the Los Angeles suburbs, consuming thousands of homes and businesses and forcing tens of thousands to flee.

He teared up in a TV interview as he described rescuing an elderly neighbour and spoke about a niece who "came out with her little Yeti piggy bank for us to rebuild our house".

But not everyone feels for his loss or sympathises with him.

Online users were quick to dredge up his heartless remarks in which he cheered for Israel and its genocide in besieged Gaza, where Tel Aviv has reportedly killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, over 70 percent of them women and children, wounded over 110,000 and displaced millions since October 2023. Studies and experts say the actual toll could be around 200,000.

"American actor James Woods, after his house burned down in the fires that broke out in Los Angeles, is practically living some of the sorrows and pains of the Palestinians in Gaza, whom he called for killing them all in support of the Zionist occupiers," Arab columnist and blogger Abdulla Alamadi wrote on his X handle.

"Whoever practices injustice or calls for it, God must punish him sooner or later. It is divine justice that only those who have some faith in their heart can understand," Alamadi said as he shared Woods' recent interview to CNN in which the American actor was moved to tears while sharing the details of the wildfires near his home.

Prominent American imam and activist Omar Suleiman drove his point home in an X post.

"Praying that God protect the lives and properties of innocent people in Los Angeles and beyond. But can't help but notice this. The people of Gaza continue to be exterminated by the cruel in houses of power, with the support of the cruel who feel invincible in their mansions."

Others shared Woods' past statements on Palestinians, suggesting the actor deserves no sympathy.

"I don't know if I should feel happy seeing someone like this in their dreadful times, but I am definitely not sad for a wretched soul like his. #JamesWoods, how dare you go on air and cry?! You promoted a 'Kill them all' hashtag for #Gaza. Now go gather the ruins of your mansion," X user @SyedaSyeda_ wrote, sharing a screenshot of Woods recent TV interview.

Another user @Adeline_313 shared a screengrab of Woods' past tweet that exhorted Israel: "No ceasefire, no compromise, no forgiveness. #Kill ThemAll".

"James Woods called for the killing of Palestinians, even children being burned alive. Now his uninsured house has burned down. Truly, God's justice spares no one, in this life or the next," the X user wrote.

Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha confronted Woods in a letter on X, saying: "How dare you get on the air and cry?!"

"When our house was bombed on October 28, 2023, I did not have a house or a safe place to go on the air and watch it bombed. I have not been able to return to the ruins on my house because my city is occupied.

A friend of mine who was helping collect what we could find of the books was killed in January 2024. His name was Ma’rouf Al-Ashqar. He had a sweet voice and was an avid reader of Russian literature, especially Dostoevsky. Does this bother you?"

"My aunt’s house was bombed in October 2024. Her daughter was killed along with another 15 people, many still under the rubble until now. Does this mean anything to you?" the letter read.

'Everything is gone'

The largest blaze consumed nearly 5,000 hectares in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighbourhood between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu that is home to many film, television and music stars.