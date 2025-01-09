A junta air strike in Myanmar has killed at least 41 people and wounded 50 others in the Rakhine State, local media reported.

During the bombardment a day earlier, over 500 houses were destroyed in the Arakan Army (AA)-controlled town which the ethnic armed group seized from the Junta last March.

Explosion-ignited fires continued on Thursday, Myanmar Now News reported.

Locals claim that the victims include both ethnic Rakhine and Rohingya, however, the exact identities have yet to be confirmed.

The Arakan Army is an ethnic nationalist armed group based in Rakhine State and is engaged in armed conflict with the Myanmar junta.