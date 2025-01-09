The eldest son of US President-elect Donald Trump bribed poor Greenlanders to show support for his father's plans to annex the territory, the Danish public broadcaster has reported.

Several sources said a portion of the people who appeared in a video by Trump's campaign team that was recorded at a restaurant in the capital city of Nuuk, and pictures on social media, are homeless and socially disadvantaged, DR said on Thursday.

Trump's office did not return calls by the broadcaster to comment on, but his local supporters rejected the accusations.

"That some poor and socially disadvantaged people attended the dinner at the restaurant doesn’t mean they were bribed," said Jorgen Boassen, who called himself the biggest fan of Trump in Greenland.

"People are free to express their opinion whether they oppose or support Trump's plans," he added.

Trump reignited his contentious proposal on Monday on his Truth Social platform.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.

Trump's son, Don Jr, visited Greenland on Tuesday in a private capacity. A meeting between government leader Mute Egede and King Frederik was cancelled for scheduling reasons, according to Egede and the Danish palace.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen attributed the timing of the investment to coincidence, but the announcement followed Trump's renewed interest in the region.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, a senior Greenland politician called Trump Jr.'s visit as "staged," and warned the US not to "invade us" given its historical treatment of Alaska's Indigenous people.

Pipaluk Lynge, an MP from Greenland's largest party and chair of the parliamentary foreign and security policy committee, told POLITICO that Greenland wants "our own independence and democracy," not to be beholden to the US.