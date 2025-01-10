The US Supreme Court has denied a last-minute bid by President-elect Donald Trump to halt sentencing in his hush money case.

The top court rejected Trump's emergency application seeking to block Friday's sentencing by a 5-4 vote on Thursday.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined with the court's three liberals in rejecting his emergency motion.

The majority found his sentencing wouldn't be an insurmountable burden during the presidential transition since Judge Juan M. Merchan has indicated he won't give Trump jail time, fines or probation.

Trump's attorneys had asked the sentencing be delayed as he appeals the verdict, but the majority of justices found his arguments could be handled as part of the regular appeals process.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would have delayed the sentencing, the order states.

The high court's conservative majority has handed Trump other major victories over the past year, ensuring that states could not kick him off the ballot because of the 2021 Capitol riot and giving him immunity from prosecution over some acts he took as president in a ruling that delayed an election-interference case against him.

'Justice will prevail'

Trump said he respects the Supreme Court's refusal to delay his sentencing in the case, saying he will be appealing the case.