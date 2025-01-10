WORLD
S Korea presidential security chief urges 'no bloodshed' in Yoon arrest
"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed," Presidential Security Chief Park Chong-jun says.
Park Chong-jun, chief of South Korean Presidential Security Service arrives for questioning at National Office of Investigation in Seoul / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
January 10, 2025

South Korea's presidential security chief has said there must be no bloodshed if another arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol is executed by investigators over his failed martial law bid.

"I understand many citizens are concerned about the current situation where government agencies are in conflict and confrontation," Presidential Security Service (PSS) Chief Park Chong-jun told reporters on Friday before he was questioned at the Korean National Police Agency.

"I believe that under no circumstances should there be physical clashes or bloodshed."

Hundreds of PSS agents blockaded the presidential compound and thwarted investigators from trying to arrest Yoon.

The investigators were pulled back because of the risk of a clash.

Officials of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), which is leading the investigation, have said PSS agents were carrying firearms during the standoff, although no weapons were drawn.

Political turmoil

The investigators obtained a new arrest warrant this week after the embattled leader defied repeated summons to appear for questioning.

On Thursday, lawyers for Yoon said the arrest warrant was illegal and invalid.

Yoon is under a separate Constitutional Court trial reviewing parliament's impeachment of the suspended leader on December 14 to decide whether to remove him from office permanently or reinstate him.

Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested if investigators were able to detain him.

