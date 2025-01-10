A delegation from Turkish Airlines has visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, to discuss resuming flights between Türkiye and Syria.

Erol Senol, the airline's vice president for sales in the Middle East and Cyprus, confirmed on Thursday that the delegation met with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority and Syrian Air’s management during their visit.

“Our meetings went well, and we were warmly received,” Senol stated, adding that the discussions focused on the steps needed to restart flights between Damascus and Istanbul.

“We aim to resume flights between Damascus and Istanbul as soon as possible,” he stressed, highlighting the mutual benefits of re-establishing direct air connectivity.

The Turkish Airlines delegation also evaluated airport operations and the fleet structure of Syrian Airlines. Senol emphasised their intention to bolster the technical and technological infrastructure of the Syrian carrier.

Flights resume