Sylvain Mercadier, a French journalist detained by the Israeli army in Syrian territory, described being beaten and “brutally interrogated” by Israeli soldiers.

Mercadier, who was detained alongside Syrian activist and lawyer Muhammed Fayyad, spoke to Anadolu about the incident that occurred while they were working in the village of Hamidiye.

He said that after the Israeli army attempted to seize their computers, they were “brutally” detained with their hands cuffed behind their backs and mouths gagged.

Mercadier recounted being taken to a building converted into a military base by the Israeli army in the occupied Golan Heights.

“For four hours, we were forced to sit on the ground cross-legged with our hands behind our backs. We were mistreated, insulted and humiliated by the soldiers,” he said.

He said they were frequently interrogated, intimidated and subjected to repeated humiliation.

“We were interrogated multiple times, intimidated and threatened. I was thrown to the ground and beaten because I refused to cooperate with the army by unlocking my phone,” he added.