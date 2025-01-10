WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel 'brutally' detains people in occupied Syria: Journalist
‘We were interrogated multiple times, intimidated and threatened. I was thrown to the ground and beaten because I refused to cooperate with the army by unlocking my phone,’ says Sylvain Mercadier
Israel 'brutally' detains people in occupied Syria: Journalist
After the interrogation, Mercadier said they were driven to another village and released. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 10, 2025

Sylvain Mercadier, a French journalist detained by the Israeli army in Syrian territory, described being beaten and “brutally interrogated” by Israeli soldiers.

Mercadier, who was detained alongside Syrian activist and lawyer Muhammed Fayyad, spoke to Anadolu about the incident that occurred while they were working in the village of Hamidiye.

He said that after the Israeli army attempted to seize their computers, they were “brutally” detained with their hands cuffed behind their backs and mouths gagged.

Mercadier recounted being taken to a building converted into a military base by the Israeli army in the occupied Golan Heights.

“For four hours, we were forced to sit on the ground cross-legged with our hands behind our backs. We were mistreated, insulted and humiliated by the soldiers,” he said.

He said they were frequently interrogated, intimidated and subjected to repeated humiliation.

“We were interrogated multiple times, intimidated and threatened. I was thrown to the ground and beaten because I refused to cooperate with the army by unlocking my phone,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

After the interrogation, Mercadier said they were driven to another village and released. However, he noted that their SIM cards, phones, cameras and memory cards were not returned.

“I was deprived of my equipment needed for work,” he added.

The Israeli army detained Mercadier and Fayyad in the Quneitra region of Syria on Dec. 8, 2024 and claimed that after questioning, the two were released along with their personal belongings.

Israel’s attacks and occupation of Syria

Following intensified clashes in Syria on November 27 and the collapse of the 61-year-old Baath regime on December 8, Israeli military attacks on the country increased.

The Israeli army expanded its occupation in the Golan Heights, advancing within 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) of Damascus.

Israel has occupied Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967, and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria established the boundaries of the demilitarised zone.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say