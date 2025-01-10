China has almost doubled its tally of injured in Tibet's deadly earthquake as rescuers widened a search on Friday for survivors in a remote county near the foothills of the Himalayas, despite dwindling hopes for survival.

The state-backed Global Times newspaper said the magnitude 6.8 quake had injured 337, which was the first increase since Tuesday's initial estimate of 188, although the number of dead stayed at 126.

It is not yet clear how many are still missing, but more than three days later, experts say those trapped under the rubble are likely to have died of hypothermia.

Night-time temperatures in the region average from minus 10 degrees Celsius to minus 15 degrees C (14 degrees Fahrenheit to 5 degrees F), at this time of year, excluding wind chill.

"Make sure no one is left behind!" was the headline of a report in the state-run Tibet Daily that said the top regional official of China's ruling Communist Party took action in less than half an hour after the quake.

Tibet's most serious disaster in years, the earthquake presents authorities with the challenge of quickly rescuing those still trapped, finding the bodies of the dead, and housing the tens of thousands displaced.

Its party secretary, Wang Junzheng, visited the hardest-hit villages in the quake epicentre in the county of Tingri.