A methane gas explosion caused a mine to collapse in a remote area in southwest Pakistan, trapping at least 12 miners, officials said Friday as authorities launched an operation to rescue the miners.

Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector, said the explosion occurred Thursday night in Singidi, a town in Balochistan province. He said rescuers have been carefully removing debris from the mine for hours as part of a rescue effort. None of the miners had been rescued yet, he added.