Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has sharply criticised France, accusing it of using US power to further its interests in Syria.

“We frankly don't take into account countries that try to advance their own interests in Syria by hiding behind US power,” Fidan said on Friday, emphasising Ankara's disdain for such approaches.

Fidan’s remarks come as Türkiye continues its efforts to combat the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which it views as a direct threat to its national security.

Stressing Türkiye’s determination to eliminate all threats “at their source,” Fidan highlighted that nothing will remain the same in Syria’s new order.

“Clearing Syrian territory of terrorism will be Türkiye’s main priority in 2025,” Fidan declared, adding that the PKK’s operations in Syria are nearing an end.

“Either someone else will take action, or we will,” he warned.

'Türkiye fights PKK/YPG terrorists, not Kurds'

Fidan also said that the new Syrian administration should be given an opportunity to address the presence of PKK/YPG terrorists in the country, but reiterated that Ankara would act against them otherwise.

He said it was wrong to classify Türkiye’s battle against PKK/YPG terrorists as a battle against Kurds, adding Ankara was now evaluating its presence in Syria in light of the new situation there.

He also said Türkiye would support members of PKK/YPG terrorists who would leave to integrate Syria’s new administration

Regional cooperation and peace

Shifting focus to broader regional relations, Fidan underscored the necessity of peace, solidarity, and cooperation in a region weary of conflict.