TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Türkiye can replace India, others as Bangladesh's key trade partner'
Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat meets Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka and offers cooperation in the areas of defence, health care, and farm machinery.
'Türkiye can replace India, others as Bangladesh's key trade partner'
Bangladesh's exports to Türkiye stood at around $581 million in 2023-24, while imports were around $424 million. / Photo: Others  / Others
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 10, 2025

Bangladesh's transitional government chief Muhammad Yunus has urged Türkiye to bring its technology to his country and help build the defence industry.

“You are the leader of the technology; you can build your defence industry here. Let’s make a beginning … we are available for anything that you need,” Yunus told a delegation led by Türkiye's Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Thursday night in Dhaka.

Bolat said Dhaka and Ankara could diversify their cooperation beyond the textile industry, which was Türkiye's primary import from Bangladesh.

He said that there can be economic cooperation in the fields of defence, health care, pharmaceuticals, and farm machinery.

Bangladesh's exports to Türkiye stood at around $581 million in 2023-24, while imports were around $424 million.

“We can replace India and other markets in Bangladesh’s imports. There can be cooperation in economic and social fields at all levels,” Bolat said.

RECOMMENDED

Bangladesh is the 8th most populous country in the world, said Yunus, adding that his government was working to create work opportunities for the country’s youth.

“Use our young people to run your factories here (in Bangladesh) so that you can supply your products in the region,” Yunus said.

Nearly 20 large Turkish companies are operating in Bangladesh in the sectors of garments and textiles, accessories, chemicals, engineering, construction, and energy.

RelatedIndia and Bangladesh begin return of detained fishermen
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say