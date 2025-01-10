WORLD
4 MIN READ
Putin 'ready' to meet Trump without any conditions: Russia
Russian President Putin is ready to meet with US President-elect Trump, with the Kremlin stating that only mutual interest and political will are needed for such a dialogue.
Putin 'ready' to meet Trump without any conditions: Russia
Trump’s representatives have not yet contacted the Russian side, but contacts may take place after his inauguration, Peskov says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 10, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with US president-elect Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Asked at a press briefing in Moscow whether Russia sets any conditions for such a meeting, Peskov said on Friday only mutual interest in a meeting is required.

"No conditions are required for this. It requires a mutual desire and political will to engage in dialogue and solve existing issues through dialogue,” he said.

Moscow welcomes the intention of the US president-elect to resolve issues through dialogue, he noted.

Peskov also said that Trump’s representatives have not yet contacted the Russian side, but contacts may take place after his inauguration.

RelatedPutin warns Russia could arm countries with long-range weapons to hit West

Biden's administration complicating issues

The current administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden is complicating matters ahead of Donald Trump's return to the White House later this month, he said

"We understand that the (Biden) administration will undoubtedly seek to leave the incoming Trump team and his associates with the most challenging legacy possible in terms of bilateral relations. In this context, it’s quite likely that another set of sanctions may be imposed," Peskov remarked.

RECOMMENDED

However, he refrained from commenting further on potential sanctions, saying concrete decisions from Washington must be awaited before drawing any conclusions.

Regarding Russia's stance on the Ukrainian conflict, Peskov reiterated President Putin's demands: the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbas, Ukraine's commitment to a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-weapon-free status, Kiev's refusal to join NATO, and the lifting of all Western sanctions.

Responding to media reports that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had blocked a proposed nearly $3.1 billion military aid package to Kiev, which was supported by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Peskov said Russia sees growing contradictions among Western nations in their approaches to assisting Ukraine.

RelatedTrump's push for a swift peace in Ukraine faces complex challenges

"We observe increasing disagreements over the prospects, methods, and effectiveness of further assistance. Naturally, we are closely monitoring these developments," he stated.

Despite this, Peskov emphasised that Western nations, including European countries, continue to express their commitment to supporting Ukraine, particularly the outgoing US administration, which, with only 10 days left in office, appears determined to prolong the conflict.

Turning to recent comments by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda about Russia's Kaliningrad region, Peskov says Moscow sees them as Vilnius territorial ambitions toward Russia.

"Lithuania is an unfriendly, hostile state that has now revealed territorial claims against us. This validates our significant concerns and underscores the necessity of current and future measures to ensure our national security," Peskov said.

Nauseda, reacting on X to the renaming of the Kristijonas Donelaitis memorial museum in Kaliningrad, referred to the city as "Small Lithuania," escalating tensions between the two countries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say